bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Up 22.1 %

BLUE stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.