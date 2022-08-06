BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE DHF opened at $2.44 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 577.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 247,608 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $701,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $270,000.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

