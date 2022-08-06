BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $125,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

