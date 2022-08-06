BOMB Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $244,898.55 and $129,018.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,328 coins and its circulating supply is 890,540 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

