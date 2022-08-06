Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Cut by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,932.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,144.37.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,579.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

