Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Buys $152,075.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

