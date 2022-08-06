Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Buys $152,075.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
NYSE:BOOT opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.54.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $76,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
