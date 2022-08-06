Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$49.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 159.29. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$49.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.19.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8798095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 212.90%.

About Boralex

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.