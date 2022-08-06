Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $115,601.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00669620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

