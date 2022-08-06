Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Announces Earnings Results

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
MNRL traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 483,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,022. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
