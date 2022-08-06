BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. BrightView updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Stock Down 7.0 %

BV stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,538. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at BrightView

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightView Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

