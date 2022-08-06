Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BCO traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $56.83. 213,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $80.43.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 2,796.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Brink’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

