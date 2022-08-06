Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

