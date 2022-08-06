Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) PT at C$44.63

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335 million and a P/E ratio of 50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.88. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$29.60 and a 12-month high of C$43.40.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.16 million. Research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 193.55%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.