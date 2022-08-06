Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $222.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Tencent Trading Down 3.0 %

Tencent stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. Tencent has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Tencent Cuts Dividend

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.42 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

