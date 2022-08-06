Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $43.80

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $22,301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,607,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHEF opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.68. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

