Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Up 0.1%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 60.47 and last traded at 60.06. 96,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 162,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at 60.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is 80.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

