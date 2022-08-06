Brooktree Capital Management Acquires 31,530 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for approximately 6.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 0.96% of Thryv worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $2,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $898.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,833,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,364,467 shares of company stock valued at $33,677,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

