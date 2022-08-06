Brooktree Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,295 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Avalara comprises approximately 0.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,385,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.55. 875,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,800. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

