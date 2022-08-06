Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.10% of WEX worth $88,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $166.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.73.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

