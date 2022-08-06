Brown Advisory Inc. Has $91.97 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,309 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $91,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.