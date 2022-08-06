Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

ED opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

