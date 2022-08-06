Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.25.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 0.4 %

BC stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.