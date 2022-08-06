Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $11.24 million and $25,021.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.00694811 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.