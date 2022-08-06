Bytom Tops 1-Day Volume of $966,017.00 (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $22.57 million and $966,017.00 worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00264843 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,763,643,581 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

