Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Cactus has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:WHD opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Cactus has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.