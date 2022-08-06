Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.60. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.