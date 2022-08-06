Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance
NASDAQ CALT opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
