Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ CALT opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.