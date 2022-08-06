Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,830 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Under Armour accounts for about 2.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

UAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 7,380,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.