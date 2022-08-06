Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Invesco comprises approximately 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 2,321,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,319. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.