Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.08. 2,409,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

