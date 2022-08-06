Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 4.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,752,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

