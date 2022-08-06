Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $301.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

