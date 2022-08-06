Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.27.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$33.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.20. Cameco has a one year low of C$19.68 and a one year high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$398.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

