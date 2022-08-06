Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,639 shares of company stock worth $2,715,969. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 218,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $8,070,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.7% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

