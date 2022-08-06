Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.
CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup
In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,639 shares of company stock worth $2,715,969. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Price Performance
Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.37.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.