Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 231,298 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $82,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 221.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

