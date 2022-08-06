Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $48.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE RCUS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 88,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

