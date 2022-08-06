Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capita from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Capita stock opened at GBX 26.86 ($0.33) on Friday. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.42. The company has a market cap of £452.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.62.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

