Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

HON stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average is $188.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

