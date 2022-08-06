Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 131,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RQI opened at $15.28 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.