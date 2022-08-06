Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

