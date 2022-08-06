Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

ADI stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

