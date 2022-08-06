Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 430 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $695.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $633.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

