Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.72 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $347.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average is $151.06.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.