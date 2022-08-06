Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,175 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ME. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 23andMe by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in 23andMe by 14.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 23andMe by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.40. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of 2.12 and a fifty-two week high of 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.