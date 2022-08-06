CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTBC. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

CareCloud Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $56.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

