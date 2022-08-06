Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,755,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $128,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $411,540,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

