Carr’s Group’s (CARR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:CARR opened at GBX 132 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.54 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £124.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,650.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.58.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

