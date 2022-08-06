Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $6.66 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

