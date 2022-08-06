Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Overweight”

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CAS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of CAS opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$864.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.06.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cascades

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$573,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,827,935.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331 and sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.