CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after buying an additional 732,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after buying an additional 730,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 630,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.97 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

